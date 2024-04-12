Thomas (hamstring) told reporters Friday that he has started facing live pitching and expects to start running bases next week, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Thomas landed on the team's 10-day IL on April 1 after sustaining a left hamstring strain. He hasn't done any fielding yet, but he has faced live pitches and is making progress in his rehab. Last season with the Diamondbacks, Thomas slashed .230/.273/.374with nine home runs and 39 RBI over 402 plate appearances.