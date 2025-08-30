Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Getting breather Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
An 0-for-4 performance Friday snapped what had been a three-game multi-hit streak for Thomas, and the D-backs will now get him some rest against Tyler Glasnow and the Dodgers. Jake McCarthy will fill the void in center field and bat seventh.
