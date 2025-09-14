Thomas went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer during Arizona's 5-2 extra-inning win over Minnesota on Saturday.

Thomas hadn't hit a home run since Aug. 4, but he gave the Diamondbacks the early lead with a two-run shot in the fourth. The 25-year-old outfielder has nine home runs this season, which ties his career high from the 2023 campaign. Thomas has struggled at the plate over his last 15 games, having gone 5-for-33 (.152) over that span.