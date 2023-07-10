Thomas went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

Thomas' third-inning homer was his second in as many games. In a promising sign, the home run came off a lefty, an area of weakness for the outfielder 2023 and what had him demoted to Triple-A Reno earlier. He's 3-for-42 overall against southpaws and 2-for-6 since being recalled mid-June. Thomas is batting .328/.339/.569 over 19 games since his return to the majors.