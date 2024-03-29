Thomas started in center field and batted eighth, going 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 16-1 win over the Rockies on Opening Day.
Thomas, whose struggles against left-handers was a theme in 2023, got the start against Colorado lefty Kyle Freeland. He had one hit in three plate appearances against southpaws Thursday. It's unclear if Thursday was a ceremonial start on Opening Day or if the Diamondbacks plan a strict platoon for Thomas, who had just 81 plate appearances against left-handers in 2023. A clearer indication will occur Saturday, when Arizona faces lefty Austin Gomber.
