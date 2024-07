Thomas went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 10-4 loss to Kansas City.

Thomas got the rare start against a lefty and reached base twice. He's 2-for-17 with one walk against southpaws this season and owns a .168/.201/.249 career line off them. Thomas, who has hit safely in five consecutive starts, is batting .220/.258/.441 with four doubles, three home runs, 13 RBI, nine runs scored and two stolen bases over 20 games this season.