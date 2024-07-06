Thomas is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.
Thomas will get the day off Saturday after making back-to-back starts in center field. The 24-year-old is 2-for-12 at the plate with a grand slam and a stolen base since being activated from the IL on July 2. Jake McCarthy will bat sixth and play center field Saturday.
