Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: On Bereavement list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas was placed on the Bereavement List on Thursday.
Thomas will be away from the team to tend to personal matters. His spot on the active roster will be taken by Jorge Barrosa. Thomas is slashing .246/.2944/.366 in 292 plate appearances this season.
