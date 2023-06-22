Thomas went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Brewers.

Thomas, who was called up from Triple-A Reno on Monday, returned to MLB in a big way. He went 6-for-13 with a double, homer, three RBI and four runs scored over the three-game series in Milwaukee. As good as Thomas was during the series, including superlative defense in center field, it remains to be seen if he's solved the issue of hitting against left-handed pitching. Thomas had one at-bat against a southpaw during the series -- a fielder's choice grounder to second base (89.4 mph) against Milwaukee's Hoby Milner on Tuesday -- but the overall results were hopeful that the 23-year-old outfielder will continue to do in the majors what he did in the minors over the last month (.348/.409/.518).