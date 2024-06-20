Thomas (hamstring) is scheduled to resume his rehab assignment Friday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

After going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI in the third game of his current rehab assignment in the ACL on Monday, Thomas reported what Arizona manager Torey Lovullo termed as "general soreness." Fortunately for Thomas, he looks to have avoided a setback, and he'll be back in action Friday with the soreness having subsided. Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona adds that Thomas is also scheduled to play in an ACL game Sunday, and if all goes well, the outfielder could shift his rehab assignment to a higher-level affiliate next week. Thomas has been on the shelf since April 1 with a strained left hamstring and was pulled off his initial rehab assignment in early May after experienced renewed discomfort.