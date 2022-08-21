Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

With lefty Jose Quintana on the hill for St. Louis, the lefty-hitting Thomas will head to the bench for the second time in the series. The rookie should remain locked into a near-everyday role in the Arizona outfield the rest of the way, but he's hit a bit of a rough patch of late. Over his last 13 games, Thomas has slashed .149/.167/.149 with no extra-base hits and no stolen bases.