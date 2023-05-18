The Diamondbacks will work on fixing Thomas' swing while he's in the minors, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. Thomas was demoted to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

Specifically, the organization is focused on excessive movement in the lower half of his body, which can lead to groundballs rolled over to the right side of the infield. There's also been an issue identifying strikes on outer half of the plate. "There's a lot of excessive movement with the lower half which is creating some force moving forward, I know to impact the baseball but I feel like it was changing his sightlines," manager Torey Lovullo said. In addition to work at the plate, Lovullo identified areas in the field that Thomas needs to address, like routes taken on batted balls and taking the proper angle. Dominic Fletcher will take over in the outfield while Thomas works at Reno.