Thomas adjusted his swing in the minors and is batting .349/.413/.500 over 25 games at Triple-A Reno, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports.

Thomas, who opened the season in the Diamondbacks' outfield, was demoted to Triple-A on May 17. His struggles against left-handers -- 1-for-36 with a single -- was the main reason Thomas was sent down. He immediately got to work on his swing mechanics with Drew Hedman, the organization's director of minor league hitting coach. They started by ditching a leg kick, but Hedman and Thomas eventually settled on improving the timing of his weight transfer, which seems to have worked against pitchers of either hand. Thomas is slashing .314/.324/.429 against southpaws.