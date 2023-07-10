Pintar (ankle) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Saturday and went 0-for-1 with two walks and a run in his return to the lineup.

Pintar served as the designated hitter and logged three appearances before checking out of the contest in what marked his first game action since April 25. The 22-year-old remains on Single-A Visalia's 60-day injured list while working his way back from an ankle issue, but he'll likely require only a few more rehab games in the ACL before he makes his return to the California League.