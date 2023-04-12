Pinter (shoulder) has appeared in four games with Single-A Visalia so far this season and has gone 2-for-14 with a walk.

Pintar, whom the Diamondbacks selected with the No. 138 overall pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, didn't make his professional debut last summer while he recovered from the shoulder surgery he underwent earlier that year in March. Now more than a year removed from the procedure, Pintar is seemingly healthy again, given that the Diamondbacks chose not to have him stick around at extended spring training.