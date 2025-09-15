Alexander (elbow) is starting at third base and batting fifth against the Giants on Monday, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Alexander was struck on his left elbow by a pitch during the Diamondbacks' 6-4 win over the Rangers on Sunday. He was diagnosed with an elbow contusion, and the injury isn't severe enough to be held out of the starting lineup for Monday's series opener. Alexander has gone 7-for-27 (.259) with four RBI over his last seven games.