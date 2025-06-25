Alexander was scratched from the lineup at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday and could be recalled ahead of the Diamondbacks' next game Wednesday against the White Sox, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Alexander's removal from the lineup came after news broke that utility infielder Idlemaro Vargas suffered a fractured foot, which will send him to the injured list. Vargas' injury leaves the Diamondbacks thin in the infield, as he was already replacing Eugenio Suarez (hand), who is expected to miss multiple days. Tim Tawa filled in at third base for Vargas in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the White Sox, but if he's called up, Alexander could get playing time at the position until Suarez is deemed ready to return to the field. Alexander owns a .284/.413/.479 line with eight home runs, 41 RBI, 11 steals and 41 runs over 54 games for Reno this season.