Alexander leads all shortstops with minus-6 outs above average, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Geraldo Perdomo's knee injury presented an opportunity for Alexander, and while the infielder has hit well, his fielding could cost him starts. He had miscues during the team's road trip in Atlanta, which prompted a meeting with manager Torey Lovullo, who reassured the shortstop that he loves his game but there's work to do. Infield coach Tony Perezchica is confident in Alexander's range but emphasized the need to make the routine plays. Thus far, Alexander hasn't let the defense affect his offense (.286/.359/.457).