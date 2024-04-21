Alexander (undisclosed) exited Sunday's matchup with the Giants in the bottom of the fifth inning, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Alexander was replaced at shortstop in the bottom of the fifth frame, exiting the game after going 0-for-2 from the plate Sunday. It's unclear why the 24-year-old was removed from the contest and more information will likely be provided in the near future. Kevin Newman replaced Alexander at shortstop, batting ninth against San Francisco.