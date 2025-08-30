Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Alexander's role will shift from primary starter at third base to playing various spots around the field after top prospect Jordan Lawlar was called up to the majors, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Alexander had been the primary starter at third base since the Eugenio Suarez trade but slid over to second base Friday while Lawlar manned the hot corner. Lovullo said Lawlar would be limited to the left side of the infield -- shortstop or third base -- and would start against all lefties, while the manager does a mix-and-match against righties. Lovullo also said the righty-hitting Alexander could get starts in center field, where the Diamondbacks are lefty heavy.