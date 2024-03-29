Alexander went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Thursday's 16-1 win over Colorado on Opening Day.

Alexander started at designated hitter and batted seventh against left-hander Kyle Freeland in his MLB debut after beating out Emmanuel Rivera for the final bench spot. He also played shortstop for the final inning. Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen earlier this spring indicated a preference for the 24-year-old Alexander to get regular at-bats, which may not happen on the major-league roster. The lefty-hitting Joc Pederson is expected to crack the starting lineup against righties. Arizona faces right-hander Cal Quantrill, which could give an indication of how manager Torey Lovullo plans to use Alexander.