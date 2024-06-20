Pfaadt (3-6) took the loss Wednesday, giving up three runs on five hits and four walks over 6.1 innings as the Diamondbacks fell 3-1 to the Nationals. He failed to strike out a batter.

To say the 25-year-old right-hander wasn't fooling anyone Wednesday would be an understatement. Pfaadt not only came up empty in strikeouts while issuing a season high in walks, he didn't generate a single swinging strike among his 77 pitches. He was still able to produce enough weak contact to deliver his second straight quality start and eighth of the season, however. Pfaadt will take a 4.37 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 84:22 K:BB through 90.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Twins.