Pfaadt was removed from Saturday's game against the Padres after being struck in the foot by a comebacker in the fifth inning, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Luis Arraez hit a 98 mph comebacker at Pfaadt that ended up hitting the 25-year-old pitcher in the left foot/ankle area. Pfaadt allowed one run on seven hits and no walks with six strikeouts over 4.1 innings prior to exiting. The Diamondbacks will likely send Pfaadt in for imaging and we should know more about his health postgame.