Kennedy went 1-for-3 with a double, three RBI and was hit by a pitch in Tuesday's 7-6 win over San Diego.

Kennedy drove in two runs during Arizona's four-run seventh inning and knocked in another when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the eighth. He was an integral component to the Diamondbacks erasing a six-run deficit with seven runs over the final three innings. Kennedy continues to get starts at second base while Ketel Marte works his way back from a hamstring injury that's limited him to designated hitter duty.