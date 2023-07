The Diamondbacks have selected Grice with the 64th overall pick of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Grice has 80-grade power and bunch of swing-and-miss in his game, but the two-way player was announced as a left-handed pitcher. At 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, he has a big frame and will be very tough on left-handed hitters. He can touch 95 mph with his heater, and his stuff could tick up if he focuses solely on pitching.