Kelly (oblique) caught nine innings for Triple-A Reno on Thursday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Catching a full game checks off another box for Kelly, who could be activated off the injured list soon. The right-handed hitting catcher would be a good matchup for Sunday, when the Phillies' scheduled starter is lefty Ranger Suarez.
