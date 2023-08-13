Kelly was designated for assignment Sunday.
Dating back to the start of last season, Kelly is slashing .214/.283/.327, and while he is generally regarded as a solid defender, the Diamondbacks decided Jose Herrera is the preferred backup option to Gabriel Moreno going forward. Given that Kelly is owed the remainder of a $4.3 million deal this season, he will likely pass through waivers and head to Triple-A Reno.
