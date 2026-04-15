Kelly went 2-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Phillies.

Just like he did last year, Kelly is off to a scorching hot start in 2026 with a .333 batting average and .922 OPS through 15 games. However, unlike 2025, the power hasn't been there for the catcher in the early going, as this was his first home run of the year. Kelly still seems to be locked in at the plate, and he should remain Chicago's top backstop ahead of Miguel Amaya, giving the former plenty of fantasy utility.