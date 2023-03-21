Kelly was diagnosed Tuesday with a fracture in his right forearm, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports.

Kelly suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch in Monday's Cactus League game against the White Sox. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo did not offer an estimated recovery timetable, but this could very well lead to a multi-month absence for the 28-year-old catcher. He had been putting together a nice spring offensively, boasting a .320/.414/.520 slash line through 29 plate appearances in exhibition play. Offseason acquisition Gabriel Moreno would seem to be in line for something close to everyday playing time out of the gate in Arizona. Jose Herrera could back him up.