Kelly went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base, three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 16-7 loss to St. Louis.

Kelly knocked in three runs over the first three innings and helped give Arizona a pair of two-run leads, but Madison Bumgarner couldn't hold either. The catcher had been Arizona's hottest hitter for a stretch from late June to early August (.354 average, 1.077 OPS over 25 games), but the bat's gone cold since. He entered Saturday batting just .171 (.494 OPS) over 11 contests.