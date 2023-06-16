Kelly is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus Cleveland.
Kelly is still looking for his first hit of the 2023 season after going 0-for-11 versus the Phillies in the three-game series earlier this week. Gabriel Moreno will be the starting backstop and hit seventh versus Touki Toussaint and the Guardians on Friday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Gets breather Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Draws third straight start•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Hitless in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Starting Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Reinstated from 60-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Gets timing down•