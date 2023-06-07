Kelly (forearm) went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored for Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

This was the fifth game of a rehab assignment for Kelly, who appears to be getting his timing down at the plate. He want 0-for-5 in the first two games but is 5-for-12 in the three games since. He started at catcher Tuesday and is scheduled to start behind the plate Wednesday, after which the team will assess whether to have him play a third consecutive game Thursday, per Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said that assessment will not include the possibility of Kelly being reinstated, saying the focus is on building stamina and accumulating reps.