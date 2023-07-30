Kelly is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
The 29-year-old has worked as Arizona's primary backstop since Gabriel Moreno (shoulder) landed on the injured list, but Kelly has just a .174/.194/.232 slash line in 72 plate appearances this season. Jose Herrera will take over behind the plate for Sunday's series finale versus Seattle.
