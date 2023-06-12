Kelly (forearm) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Kelly will make his return to the Diamondbacks' roster after he was placed on the injured list in late March with a fractured right forearm. The 28-year-old will be returning to a first place Arizona squad after he produced a .345 average with three doubles, four RBI and five runs scored over 29 at-bats over his eight-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno. Kelly will have to compete with Gabriel Moreno for reps at catcher moving forward, though Kelly could be eased back into fielding duties and operate more frequently as a designated hitter for the time being. He is coming off of a down year in 2022 where he posted a .211/.282/.334 slash line, all of which were his lowest marks over his three seasons with Arizona.