Kelly is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Padres, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Kelly will get a day off Wednesday after he started the last two contests and went 1-for-9 with a double. Jose Herrera will draw the start at catcher and bat ninth in the series finale.
