Kelly is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Kelly will get some routine maintenance after he started in each of the Diamondbacks' last 11 games, including 10 starts behind the plate. Cooper Hummel will check in behind the plate to replace Kelly, who ended a four-game hitless stretch by going 1-for-2 with three walks, three RBI and a run in Saturday's 10-5 win.