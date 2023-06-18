Walker went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Guardians.

Walker took Shane Bieber deep in the fourth inning to tie the game at 2-2. This was Walker's fourth multi-hit effort over his last seven games, a span in which he's gone 11-for-28 (.393) with seven extra-base hits. The first baseman is up to 14 homers, 45 RBI, 39 runs scored, 18 doubles and a stolen base while slashing .265/.331/.502 over 67 contests. His career-high average in a season is .271 in 2020, so he's not likely to do much better than he's doing right now.