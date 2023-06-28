Walker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Rays.

Walker went back-to-back with Corbin Carroll in the first inning as the Diamondbacks enjoyed a hot start. During Walker's 11-game hitting streak, he's gone 18-for-43 (.419) with three homers, six doubles and 12 RBI. The first baseman is enjoying one of the best stretches of his career, which has him up to a .281/.345/.528 slash line with 16 homers, 54 RBI, 43 runs scored and four stolen bases over 76 contests overall.