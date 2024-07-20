Walker went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Friday's 5-2 win over the Cubs.

Walker brought home the eventual winning run with a two-run single in the third inning. The two RBI gave him a team-high 68 over 98 games. Walker is locked in as the Diamondbacks' cleanup hitter and gets plenty of RBI opportunities; he has a .915 OPS with runners in scoring position.