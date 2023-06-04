Walker (illness) is batting cleanup as the designated hitter Sunday against Atlanta, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Walker was initially out of the lineup Sunday for the second straight game due to food poisoning, but he ended up being a late addition to the starting nine. Lourdes Gurriel was pulled from the lineup as a result.
