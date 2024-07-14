Carroll went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, one walk, six RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 12-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Carroll hit a three-run blast in the seventh inning and added a two-run homer one inning later as Arizona romped to victory. With three homers over his last six games, it's possible the outfielder is building toward a strong second half. For the season, he has just five long balls to go with a .213/.300/.335 slash line, 32 RBI, 60 runs scored, 18 stolen bases, 16 doubles and six triples over 93 contests.