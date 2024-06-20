Carroll is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Carroll has finally heated up at the dish in reaching base 25 times while adding four stolen bases over his last 12 contests. He'll get some rest Thursday, however, as the Nationals send tough left-hander MacKenzie Gore to the hill. Additionally, Carroll recently overcame a left side injury, so the Diamondbacks were presumably keen on giving him some maintenance. Jake McCarthy will play center field in Thursday's series finale.