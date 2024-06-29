Carroll batted seventh and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Athletics.

Carroll was dropped from the top of the order to seventh against a left-hander, though it's unclear if this was a specific adjustment for one game or part of a larger plan going forward against lefties. Carroll appeared to put a season-opening slump behind him earlier this month but was 3-for-22 (.136) over seven games entering Friday. It seems odd that manager Torey Lovullo would drop him after a one-week slump. More should be learned Saturday, when the A's scheduled starter is lefty Hogan Harris.