Carroll went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Padres.

Carroll led things off by taking Dylan Cease deep to right center to push the Diamondbacks ahead to an early 1-0 lead. It was his first home run since May 7 and his first RBI since June 18. Carroll is now up to three home runs for the year and is exhibiting a significant power decrease after blasting 25 long balls a season ago. The 23-year-old is now slashing .210/.297/.318 with 24 extra-base hits, 24 RBI, 54 runs and a 38:68 BB:K in 379 plate appearances.