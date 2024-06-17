Carroll will rejoin the Diamondbacks in Washington for the start of their series against the Nationals on Tuesday after he underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed no significant damage to his left side, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The Diamondbacks ordered up the MRI for Carroll after he experienced a "pull feeling" while making a throw in the seventh inning of Sunday's 12-5 win over the White Sox. He left the game shortly thereafter, though he was in positive spirits when describing his injury after the game. The MRI seems to have validated Carroll's optimism, and though he looks set to avoid a stint on the injured list and will rejoin the team, the Diamondbacks could still hold him out of the lineup for Tuesday's series opener if he's still dealing with some discomfort. Fantasy managers in leagues with weekly lineup decisions will likely want to keep close tabs on Carroll's status leading up to the 6:45 p.m. ET start time of Tuesday's contest.