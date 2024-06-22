Carroll went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Phillies. He was also hit by a pitch.

Carroll walked and stole a base ahead of Gabriel Moreno's home run in the third inning. The stolen base was Carroll's team-leading 14th, which is tied for 20th in MLB. As Carroll's reached base more frequently in the last two weeks, he's picked up his running pace. He's gotten on base at a .443 clip over the last 14 games and has attempted six steals during that stretch.