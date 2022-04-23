Varsho went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in a 6-5 loss to the Mets on Friday.

Varsho plated Arizona's second run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and tied the game with a solo blast to right off New York reliever Edwin Diaz in the ninth. Varsho's respectable .190/.308/.476 slash line keeps him on the radar as a catcher, but it needs to be noted that all four of his extra-base hits have left the yard.