Varsho is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.
Varsho reached base seven times over his last four games, but the left-handed hitter will be held out with southpaw Ranger Suarez on the bump for the opponent. Corbin Carroll will cover right field for the Diamondbacks on Monday night.
