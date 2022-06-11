Varsho went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo homer, three total RBI, two runs scored and a steal in Friday's loss against the Phillies.

Varsho was involved in four of the Diamondbacks' five runs, but his productive day was not enough to help the team to a win. Vasho's home run was his first since May 24, and he's batting just .172 in June after batting .301 in May. Perhaps this is a sign he is turning things around.