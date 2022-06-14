Varsho will shift to right field while Alek Thomas remains in center field, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Varsho went 1-for-4 and batted fifth in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Reds.

Varsho, who started the season in center field, had served as a catcher, the position he played in the minor leagues, while Carson Kelly was on the injured list. It was during Kelly's absence that the Diamondbacks brought up center field prospect Alek Thomas, who deserves to stay in the majors in the collective mind of the organization. When Kelly was activated over the weekend, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo considered how best to accommodate both Varsho and Thomas. After using Varsho, who exhibited more-than-capable defense in the outfield, as the DH in two weekend games, the manager decided to shift him to right field. This decision impacts Pavin Smith and Jake McCarthy, who had been sharing right field.